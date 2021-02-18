Tanzania: Tata Motors Launches Its Compact Suv in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Tata Motors has on Tuesday February 16, launched the Compact SUV - the Tata Nexon in Tanzania. The Tata Nexon which has garnered overwhelming response will be available in all Tata Africa dealerships at an introductory price of Sh72 Million.

The new Tata Nexon is the first vehicle featuring the Impact 2.0 design Language. With its striking design, bouquet of industry first features and outstanding safety features, it has set the new level of safety, design, driving dynamics technology and customer delight.

Speaking during the launch Mr. Avinash Rai Tata Motors' head of sales passenger vehicles said, it is the beginning of a new chapter in Tanzania with a car that sets new standards.

"The Tata Nexon will set new benchmarks in the Compact SUV segment. Tata Motors has a lot more in store and we have just commenced unveiling our well-defined future product portfolio in the Tanzanian market," he said.

On his part, the head of auto business, Tata Africa Holdings Tanzania Mr. Rajiv Bhushan said, that the launch facelift version of this Compact SUV will be their next step to adding the new-generation of passenger cars in Tanzania.

"This will create a new milestone for us as we set new industry benchmarks. These new model will redefine segment they feature class-leading design, safety, technology and driving dynamics. We are all set to ride the demand trend for new launches and excite our customers with a new product portfolio."

According to reviews, the Tata Nexon is equipped with a long List of comfort and convenience features; including automatic climate control, 7-inch digital cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers along with a host of other features.