Tanzania: Tata Motors Launches Its Compact Suv in Tanzania

16 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Tata Motors has on Tuesday February 16, launched the Compact SUV - the Tata Nexon in Tanzania. The Tata Nexon which has garnered overwhelming response will be available in all Tata Africa dealerships at an introductory price of Sh72 Million.

The new Tata Nexon is the first vehicle featuring the Impact 2.0 design Language. With its striking design, bouquet of industry first features and outstanding safety features, it has set the new level of safety, design, driving dynamics technology and customer delight.

Speaking during the launch Mr. Avinash Rai Tata Motors' head of sales passenger vehicles said, it is the beginning of a new chapter in Tanzania with a car that sets new standards.

"The Tata Nexon will set new benchmarks in the Compact SUV segment. Tata Motors has a lot more in store and we have just commenced unveiling our well-defined future product portfolio in the Tanzanian market," he said.

On his part, the head of auto business, Tata Africa Holdings Tanzania Mr. Rajiv Bhushan said, that the launch facelift version of this Compact SUV will be their next step to adding the new-generation of passenger cars in Tanzania.

"This will create a new milestone for us as we set new industry benchmarks. These new model will redefine segment they feature class-leading design, safety, technology and driving dynamics. We are all set to ride the demand trend for new launches and excite our customers with a new product portfolio."

According to reviews, the Tata Nexon is equipped with a long List of comfort and convenience features; including automatic climate control, 7-inch digital cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers along with a host of other features.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.