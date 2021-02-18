Tanzania: JPM, World Leaders Eulogise Giant of Zanzibar Politics

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Wednesday led leaders from within and outside in mourning the demise of Zanzibar's First Vice-President Seif Sharif Hamad, who passed on in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

In his condolence to Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, President Magufuli said he had received with great shock the news of Mr Hamad's death.

"I convey my sympathy to Isles' President Dr Mwinyi, bereaved family, ACT - Wazalendo party members and all Tanzanians. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Dr Magufuli, who announced three days of national mourning during which all flags will be flown at half-mast.

President Magufuli asked Zanzibar President Dr Mwinyi to convey his condolence to the family of the late Mr Hamad, Zanzibaris, ACT -Wazalendo party members, relatives and friends.

Messages of condolences also poured from within and outside the country following the death of the iconic politician, who served as ACT-Wazalendo Party Chairman.

Some of the mourners described the late Hamad as a giant of Zanzibar politics.

Speaker of the Parliament Job Ndugai expressed sadness following the passing on of the long-serving opposition leader, saying the nation has lost a great politician.

"I received the news of Seif Sharif Hamad's death with great sadness, on behalf of the Parliament; I sent my condolences to the bereaved family, Zanzibar President, ACT Wazalendo, Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general."

"The nation has lost a great leader, who spent most of his time in serving people ... his contribution in pushing for development, maintaining peace and national unity in Zanzibar will be honoured forever," Mr Ndugai said.

UK High Commissioner to Tanzania Mr David Concar on his twitter account said "Saddened by news of the death of Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, a giant of Zanzibar politics who will be greatly missed."

"He leaves a towering legacy of service, commitment and passion for improving lives. My condolences to his family and the people of Zanzibar. Upumzike kwa amani."

US Ambassador to Tanzania Donald Wright said: "I join with all Tanzanians - especially Zanzibaris - in mourning the sad loss of Maalim Seif. In a political career stretching back over 40 years, he was the embodiment of a servant leader who put people before power. Though we can't replace him, we can and must honour his legacy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also sent a message of condolence to Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, following the death of Mr Hamad.

He eulogised the veteran Zanzibari politician as a popular, wise and progressive leader whose contribution to the progress of his people and the East African region shall be dearly missed.

Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) expressed sympathy for the loss of Mr Hamad.

"We have received the sad news of the death of Mr Hamad, Chairman of ACT - Wazalendo and First Vice-President of Zanzibar. This is a great loss to Tanzania and Africa in general ... We send our condolences to the family, his party and Zanzibaris in general.

ACT- Wazalendo Party Leader Zitto Kabwe said that Mr Hamad was a great pillar for promoting multiparty democracy in the country and defender of Zanzibar welfare.

"I am aware that the death of Mr Hamad has saddened many people especially ACT-Wazalendo party members, Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general... I assure you that the party will honour his vision and what he stood for," he said.

Former Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Hamisi Kigwangallah said that he was saddened by the death of Mr Hamad, describing him as a great man.

"I celebrate his life because I have learnt a lot through his lifetime. He was a strong man who had never given up easily. I convey my condolences to Dr Mwinyi, ACT- Wazalendo Party Leader Zitto Kabwe and all Zanzibaris."