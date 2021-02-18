Tanzania: Tourism Body in New Move to Boost Visitor Numbers

17 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Tourism promoters are undertaking a number of initiatives meant to boost the number of arrivals to Tanzania's attractions after a 47 percent drop in 2020.

With a number of countries employing lockdowns to cushion themselves against the global Covid-19 pandemic, Tanzania also found itself on the losing end.

The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) said yesterday that the number of tourists who visited the country last year plummeted to 800,000.

This represents a 47 percent drop from the 1.5 million tourists that visited the country in 2019.

"A number of countries closed their skies and were on lockdown and this had a negative effect on the number of tourists seeking to visit the country," TTB's managing director Devota Mdachi said.

She was speaking during the announcement of the Swahili International Tourism Expo (SITE) that is expected to take place in October.

