Tanzania: TAHA Sets Sights on Foreign Markets

TANZANIA is strategising on how best to tap East Africa, continental and world markets in horticultural products and make producers fully aware of the kind and quality of the products in demand.

Through the apex body that advocates for the growth and competitiveness of the horticultural industry in Tanzania - TAHA - the country is planning to increase the volume of quality exports and earn foreign exchange, as horticulture emerges as a leading driving force in the agricultural sector.

Senior officials with TAHA issued a strong statement of intent, showing that they will be consolidating the gains in style sooner than later, having already set up a network of stakeholders, including embassies of different nations, including those of Middle East and Europe.

TAHA Chief Executive Officer, Ms Jacqueline Mkindi and the Chief Manager (Development) at the organization, Mr Anthony Chamanga said the priority now is to tap into every possible market opportunity whilst ensuring the crops produced meet international standards, so as to maintain trust between exporters and buyers.

"Our focus and drive are on market access; raise awareness among producers from lower levels upwards. Horticulture now is the driving force behind agriculture and we are surely tapping the opportunity in every angle," said Ms Mkindi, who doubles as Chairperson of Agricultural Council of Tanzania (ACT).

She was grateful to stakeholders who have stood with TAHA all along, saying continued support is needed now, as transformation is vital in the sub-sector to achieve an extraordinary milestone.

"We are positive that as the result of the Horticulture Industry, people's livelihood will be better, unemployment problems solved, public revenue will increase in Tanzania to cater for other development services. We are delighted and grateful to those who, with hope and optimism, are joining us in embracing the year with our motto 'Horticulture for Health and Wealth," said the CEO.

Manager Chamanga said as horticulture is now a priority area in the country, TAHA wants growers to be organised, follow directives in producing specific horticultural goods depending on demand at respective times. He said growers of perishables have to take extra care to avoid losses.

"We have to get organised as we are strategising on market access. For example, already Saudi Arabia and Ireland need some products, so we have to drive well our people to service that market well. We strengthen the capacity and get new exposure. Ireland needs some types of pepper - we have to get the proper ones and of high quality," said Mr Chamanga.

There are a lot of orders for fruits from the Middle East and Europe so TAHA is building clusters for different fruits such as mangoes, pineapples, to see how best are produced and processed. One area for that is the SGR Zone. There will also be a banana cluster.

A set up of strategic crops is already in the pipeline, plans to add value to them before export and with time it is expected that there will be more cargo planes that will be landing in the country to export the said products in the new wave.

TAHA is an apex private sector member-based organisation. Since its inception in 2004, it has been a voicing platform for producers, traders, exporters and processors of horticultural products - flowers, fruits, vegetables, horticultural seeds, spices and tubers.

TAHA works to strengthen the Tanzanian horticultural industry by uniting and coordinating the industry value chain actors under one roof.

The organization safeguards the interests of the private sector and ensures that the horticultural industry issues are well mainstreamed in the national and international agenda.