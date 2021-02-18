Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Fatalities and Infections Up in Mahdia

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Mahdia, pushing the death toll in the region to 205 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The region further recorded 22 infections out of 64 conducted screening tests, taking the infection count to 7,719.

These infection cases were reported in Chebba (7), Mahdia (5), Kssour Essef (4), Sidi Alouane (3), Chorbane (2) and Essouassi (1), reads the latest report published by the Local Health Directorate.

Besides, 34 patients have recovered in the governorate, bringing the recovery tally to 6,960, while the number of active virus-carriers stands at 554.