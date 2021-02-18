Malawi Cotton Production Down By 70 Percent

Agriculture authorities say cotton production will this year decline by 70 percent which will negatively affect the country's forex,

In the recently released crop production estimates, production of the crop is expected to significantly drop from around 65000 tons last year to 20000 tons this year, a very big significant drop.

The study report attributes the drop to last year's market challenges which were among others caused by the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry's Spokesperson Gracian Lungu, apart from cotton, legumes will also realise a slight decrease production wise.