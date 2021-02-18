Malawi: Bushiri Organises 'Resurgence' Virtual Gospel Concert With Bethel Music Worshipper Di Marco Joining

18 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will on Friday host a virtual gospel concert dubbed the Resurgence Virtual Worship Concert with and Bethel Music.

Communications director and public relations for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries, Ephraim Nyondo, said Bethel Music worship leader Kristene Di Marco will headline the concert while Enlightened Worship artists will support the event.

"The concert will be shot in USA, South Africa and Malawi and aired live on Prophetic Channel, Major 1 Connect and Rainbow Television," he said.

Prophet Bushiri as the guest of honour will make a speech.

"The concert is part of Prophet Bushiri's ongoing global online campaign of preaching the gospel and giving hope to people in these tough Covid-19 times," said Nyondo.

Di Marco is a worship leader and song writer at Bethel Church.

Some of her albums are Where His Light Was, Mighty, Safe Place and Those Who Dream.

She will be supported by Enlightened Worship, a group of worshippers, singers and song writers under Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries. They include Onesmus, Tumi, Rhema Barach.

In a Facebook post, Prophet Bushiri, who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering(ECG) Church and celebrated a birthday on Wednesday, also announced the virtual event, saying he will be "praying and fasting with my sons and daughters across the globe. What a wonderful week it is going to be."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.