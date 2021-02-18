Nigeria: Udo Jude ILO Releases New Book, 'Kasie' - Family Launches Natasha ILO Foundation

"I hope that by reading Kasie, it may comfort those going through pain and help others to understand the pain of loss."

Udo Jude Ilo has announced the date for the public presentation of his latest book, Kasie, and the launch of the Natasha Ilo Foundation - a family initiative that immortalizes Natasha, the late daughter of Jude and Nkem.

A statement from the author said the event will hold as follows:

Date: February 23, 2021.

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation, Abuja.

"Kasie," a three-part book of poems, the author said, " Is a tribute to my little girl. I do not ever want the world to forget my daughter. In these words, here, I celebrate her short life. I celebrate my love for her and the joy she brought to my heart... I hope that by reading this book (Kasie), it may comfort those going through pain and help others to understand the pain of loss, especially the loss of a child."

The Natasha Ilo Foundation, according to him, "is borne out of a strong conviction that every child deserves to live a full healthy life." The Foundation he said, seeks to support children's development by:

- Accelerating access to health

- Accelerating access to education

- Prevention of sexual and domestic violence.

Members of the media are invited to be part of the 'Kasie' event and help promote the purposes of the project to the larger community.

Please note that to comply with COVID19 precautions, we require media personnel and all participants to confirm their attendance. You can do so by sending an email to natashailofound@gmail.com or call Kelechi on 09083041940.

Signed:

Udo Jude Ilo

