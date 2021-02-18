Tanzania: Do Not Hide Children With Disabilities, Parents Told

WETE District Commissioner Ms Mgeni Khatib Yahya has asked parents with children, who require special attention not to hide them, because that deprives them their basic rights.

"Every child, regardless of physical status, deserves basic rights including education. Do not have the perception that having a child with disability is a shame to the family," said the DC, when she met parents of deaf children at Kizimbani Pemba.

He said all parents, teachers, and other caretakers are responsible to ensure such children are in school and equally treated. She said helping children living with disabilities should also include learning sign language to those in need.

"They will feel being part of the community as they need love and being involved in all aspects. We should not discriminate them," said the DC.

However, she commended parents and people of Kizimbani for establishing a class for teaching sign language so that many people including parents improve their communication.

The acting coordinator for inclusive education and life skills- Ministry of Education and Vocation Training, Ms Halima Mohammed Khamis expressed her gratitude and advised the public to understand that disability is not inability.

She said some 25 young people with hearing difficulties from Kizimbani area have been enrolled for sign language training to improve their communications.