Rwanda: Ferwaba Taps Senegalese Coach Cheikh Sarr to Take Over National Team Job

THE Rwanda Basketball Federation is in advanced talks with Senegalese coach Cheikh Sarr to take over as head coach of the national basketball team, Times Sport has learnt.

The 53-year-old arrived in Tunisia on Tuesday, February 16 and watched the Rwandan team's training session at Salle Mohamed Mzali ahead of their Afrobasket qualifier against Mali - a game they played Wednesday night and lost 76-51.

It is understood that both sides are keen on reaching a deal as early as next week.

Sarr twice led Senegal twice to the third step of the FIBA Afrobasket in 2013 and 2015. He also coached the Senegalese men's national team at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup, leading them to the round of 16.

Rwanda's senior men's basketball team is currently under the stewardship of Tanzanian tactician Henry Mwinuka, who is serving on an interim basis.

The Vice President of Rwanda Basketball Federation, Richard Nyirishema, fell short of confirming whether the Senegalese was being tapped for the job but admitted the latter was in Tunisia on Rwanda's invitation.

"Yes, Cheikh Sarr is in Monastir but I will not say much about this, because Henry Mwinuka is the coach of the national team and is now leading the team in the Afrobasket qualifiers. More details will be availed in the future," he said.

Times Sport understands that after the tournament, Sarr will return to Senegal before travelling to Kigali.