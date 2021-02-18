Uganda: NSSF Amendment Bill Passed, Sent to President

Uganda's Parliament has today considered and passed the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019 - with amendments - at a 3rd reading. The bill now moves for presidential assent before it becomes a law.

Workers MP Sam Lyomoki, who has been pushing for the amendments, thanked Parliament for passing the bill. He equally apologized for what he called his un-parliamentary conduct late last year, as Parliament in his view was delaying to pass the Bill.

He for several days slept in parliament in protest at delays in passing the bill.