Tanzania: TCRA Fines Six Telcom Companies Sh38 Billion

17 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has fined six mobile phone companies a total of Sh38.1 billion over failure to meet service quality standards in line with the 2018 service standards.

However, the authority has instructed the companies not to send the money to TCRA but instead to use it to invest in improving service quality within 90 days.

According to the regulator the companies were fined as follows ; Airtel -Sh11.5 billion, Tigo-Sh13 billion, Halotel -Sh3.4 billion, Vodacom -Sh7.8 billion, Zantel -Sh1 billion and TTCL Sh-1.3 billion.

TCRA Director Engineer James Kilaba said the authority had assessed the quality of telecommunications services in the last quarter of 2020 and found that the service providers did not meet certain required quality standards criteria.

He said in accordance with Article 20 of the Code of Conduct for Communications Services, a service provider that fails to meet the criteria is required to pay a fine.

"TCRA has decided that instead of the telcos paying the money to the authority, we should direct it to service providers. Each service provider should use the amount he or she is required to pay, investing in improving the service," said Kilaba.

He added: We have given them ninety days and we have agreed to sign a special agreement, any provider who acts contrary to TCRA's directive, regulatory and legal action will be taken without notice

