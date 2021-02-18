Tanzania: State Praised for Smooth Operations of Its NGOs

GOVERNMENT has been commended for smooth monitoring and coordination of the non-governmental organizations, so that they contribute to the country's socio-economic development.

The applauds were given here on Wednesday by the Malawi Minister for Gender and Community Development Ms Patricia Kaliati during a study tour on how best Tanzania has been coordinating NGOs, to empower the communities.

"We want to learn from you and the institutions that monitor and coordinate the operations of NGOs. We have clearly seen NGOs' contribution and participation in social wellbeing and how they improved public welfare," she said.

Ms Kaliati said they want to borrow from Tanzania the mode of operation of NGOs thus applies the formula in Malawi to improve the welfare of the people. Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr John Jingu, said time to time consultations with stakeholders is one of the reasons behind the success.

He said the consultations on how best to engage NGOs and work on the challenges facing the sector for smooth operations to a large extent steered and stimulated economic activities. Moreover, Dr Jingu said the NGOs Act has undergone a number of amendments to make it flexible and conducive for the market demands.

He said the ministry also conducts awareness training so that the public is aware of the services offered by NGOs. Dr Jingu expressed the government's commitment to ensure NGOs offer the best to the community and the country as well.

Presenting a paper on NGOs Coordination and Responsibilities, Chairman of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Coordination Board, Dr Richard Sambaiga said coordination needs keenness, taking into account the national interests.

Registrar of NGOs, Ms Vickness Mayao said they have put in place a system, which advocates for transparency and accountability in the manner of running the organisations for increased efficiency