Tanzania Auto Market Up as Tata Unveils New Brand

THE Indian automobile manufacturing company, Tata Motors has introduced new brand car into the local market, a sign of fast growing vehicle market as well as an opportunity for users to contribute in preserving environment.

The available statistics show that the Tanzania car market grew by 5.3 per cent last year amid coronavirus pandemic compared to the previous year.

In this initiative, Tata Motors along with its sole authorised distributor in Tanzania, Tata Africa Holdings Limited digitally in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday launched the compact SUV - the Tata Nexon.

The Head of Sales, International BusinessPassenger Vehicles, Mr Avinash Rai at Tata Motors said, "Today we start a new chapter in Tanzania with a car that has set Level Nex standard in the automotive industry. Developed to truly enhance the value proposition, the new car will set benchmarks in the Compact SUV segment.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Rajiv Bhushan, Head - Auto business for Tata Africa Holdings Limited Tanzania said, "We are elated to launch facelift version of this compact SUV, which will be our next step to add the newgeneration of passenger cars in Tanzania. This will create a new milestone for us as we set new industry benchmarks. These new model will redefine segment they feature class-leading design, safety, technology and driving dynamics. We are all set to ride the demand trend for new launches and excite our customers with a new product portfolio," Statistics reveal further that the new light vehicles market in Tanzania is stable in the range between the 2.000 and the 3.000 annual units.

In the last decade, the market performed between the lower peak of 2.035 units in 2016 and the highest of 3.314 in 2013, with 2018 at 2.258 units. In 2019 the light vehicles market has lost 20.2 per cent, mainly due to a very low quarter four, ending the year with only 1.914 sales, the lowest level since 2010.