Angola: União 10 De Dezembro Commander Vidal Honored

16 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The historical commander of the carnival group União 10 de Dezembro, Pedro Vidal, was honored, this Tuesday, at Live Carnival 2021.

Pedro Vidal, who led the group of Urban District of Maianga , municipality of Luanda, is honored for his contribution to the affirmation of Angolan Carnival, particularly in Luanda.

With over 40 years dedicated to national culture, particularly dancing Carnival, Pedro Vidal was honored in 2011 by the Ministry of Culture for his commitment in the largest cultural event in the country.

During the years in which he was commander of União 10 de Dezembro, Pedro Vidal won 14 times the title of best commander of Luanda Carnival and the group 4 titles (1991, 1999, 2002 and 2006).

Pedro Vidal died in June 2020, victim of an illness.

