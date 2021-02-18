Angola: Fair Marks Carnival in Namibe

16 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmedes — The traditional Carnival Festival/2021 in the southern Namibe province, was replaced by a fair of artifacts of carnival groups, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the fair were exposed crowns, garments of kings and queens, flags, costumes of carnival groups, musical instruments, among other artifacts, used in previous editions of this popular celebration.

In previous edition, the group Forte Santa Rita won the carnival in Namibe in adults' class, while the Deolinda Rodrigues School triumphed in the children's class.

