Angola: Txaco Txa Utchokwe Distinguished At Carnival Fair

Dundo — The carnival group Txaco Txa Utchokwe of the Chitato municipality was distinguished on Tuesday in the adult class for presenting best exhibition, costume, song and innovation.

In the children's class, the carnival group Unidos das Madres was also distinguished.

In the second and third positions, in the adult class, were the groups Havemos de Voltar from the municipality of Xá Muteba and Caginga Meia do Cuilo, and in the children's class the group Muesseque Utale.

The first classified, in both classes, will receive 150,000 kwanzas as prize, and the second and third will take home 100,000 and 75,000 kwanzas respectively.

The deputy governor for Social, Political and Economic sector of Lunda Norte, Deolinda Satula, appealed to the carnival groups to continue to preserve, disseminate and value the Lunda Tchokwe culture.

In the children's class, the carnival group Unidos das Madres was also distinguished.

In the second and third positions, in the adult class, were the groups Havemos de Voltar from the municipality of Xá Muteba and Caginga Meia do Cuilo, and in the children's class the group Muesseque Utale.

The first classified, in both classes, will receive 150,000 kwanzas as prize, and the second and third will take home 100,000 and 75,000 kwanzas respectively.

The deputy governor for Social, Political and Economic sector of Lunda Norte, Deolinda Satula, appealed to the carnival groups to continue to preserve, disseminate and value the Lunda Tchokwe culture.