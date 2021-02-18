Angola: Brightness of Live Carnival Animates Country

16 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Carnival groups of class A brought happiness on the stage of the Production Center of the Public Television of Angola (TPA), even without audience in the stands, limited number of groups and reduced time performance, the brightness, joy and swing of Angolan dances were still present to the satisfaction of the TV viewers.

Determined to show and prove on stage that the Covid-19 would not be an impediment and even with little time to prepare themselves, the carnival groups stirred the sensibilities of those who enjoy the Carnival.

With live music, despite everyone not being able to dance within the limits set on the stage, the associations were carried away by the enthusiasm of dancing the Carnival, each one, in its own way, trying to demonstrate their ability to dance the carnival songs and typical dances.

This year's edition brought the groups together, in a joint mission: to honor the commander of the União 10 de Dezembro carnival group, Pedro Vidal, who died in June 2020, victim of disease. This year's winner receives 2 million Kwanzas prize.

With songs whose messages left on stage the weight and importance of this figure in the Carnival of Luanda, the groups showed and proved to be in times of distress that the union makes strength.

Hoping to return in 2022 to their usual stage and costumes, the carnival associations proved on stage that even in the face of various adversities one can dance and celebrate the Carnival.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

