Namibia: Grandpa Powders and Tablets Pulled From Namibian Shelves

18 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

GRANDPA pills and powders have been pulled from Namibian shelves after the medicine failed climatic stability tests.

The Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council announced that all tablets and powders manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline must be recalled.

"The recall is a result of the product failing stability studies at 30 degrees. These products are therefore not fit to be stored under climatic zone IV, in which Namibia is found," the council's registrar of medicines, Johannes Gaeseb, said in a statement on Friday.

Gaeseb said these products must not be imported or used in Namibia until further notice.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.