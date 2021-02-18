Namibia: Covid-19 Hits Northern Schools

VARIOUS schools in the north have closed their doors temporarily after pupils and teachers tested positive for Covid-19.

This has caused a wave of panic among parents and school authorities.

The affected schools will be decontaminating buildings, tracing contacts, and counselling pupils who are still awaiting their test results.

Schools in the Oshikoto region seem to be the hardest hit. Some 101 pupils at Ekulo Secondary School in the Omuthiya district have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

More than 100 pupils at Uukule Secondary School in the Oshikoto region have also tested positive, while Haudano Secondary School in the Omusati region has recorded about 26 infected pupils.

Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School in the Oshanaregion registered more than 14 pupils with Covid-19.

Oshikoto health director Josua Nghipangelwa says so far more than 240 pupils in the region have tested positive for the virus.

"Most of the pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic. The health directorate, together with the education ministry ... have established teams to work with the affected schools.

The situation is under control, however, should it deteriorate, our medical teams are always on standby and ready to assist pupils and teachers," he says.

Nghipangelwa says non-adherence to health protocols, incorrect mask-wearing and a lack of social distancing cause the virus to spread rapidly.

"The issue of sharing ablution facilities and showers could also be a leading factor, however, many schools in the region have constructed additional ablution facilities in an effort to contain the deadly virus," he says.

Efforts to get comment from Johanna Haimene, the health director of the Oshana region, have proven futile.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula on Tuesday encouraged young people to follow Covid-19 health regulations to protect their own health and that of their loved ones.

"The Ministry of Health and Social Services is currently working with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to curb the further spread of Covid-19. We continue to encourage our youths to follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures. Wear your masks at all times, practise social distancing, avoid unnecessary trips, and frequently wash your hands with soap and water, or sanitise with an alcohol-based hand rub," Shangula said.

School authorities have so far implemented various safety measures, including temperature checks at school gates and mandatory mask wearing and social distancing. Schools have also made sanitiser dispensers available at different points on school premises.