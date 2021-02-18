Namibia: Dagga Users Meet With Minister

18 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

The Ganja Users of Namibia (GUN) recently met with minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi to discuss police searches for dagga and fines for dagga-related offences.

GUN secretary general Borro Ndungula said the meeting was fruitful.

"We requested the minister to order the police to stop searching our homes without search warrants," he said.

Another issue on the table was that fines for daggarelated offences are too high due to inflated street-value estimations, Ndungula said.

When contacted for comment, Kapofi said: "Yes, we heard you (GUN). You should know it's a prohibited substance."

The minister said he would inform the police about Monday's discussion.

"Until such time the nation decides it (dagga) is legislated, it remains illegal," he said.

Ndungula said the police have searched his house for dagga more than 18 times.

"People's houses are searched without a search warrant. When property is damaged there is no one to hold to account," he said.

"We also brought to the minister's attention the issue of questionable and inflated police cannabis price estimates," he said.

The legislation of the substance was not discussed, Ndungula said.

