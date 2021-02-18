Namibia: Dicaprio Supports Okavango Basin Preservation

18 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

HOLLYWOOD personalities and environmental conservation giants have added their voices to social media protests calling for a halt to oil and gas exploration in the Okavango basin, which is shared by Namibia and Botswana.

Superstar actor Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as film director Josh Fox, tweeted in support of the #SavetheOkavangoDelta protest, objecting to Canadian firm Reconnaissance Energy Africa's (ReconAfrica) intention to scour the basin for petroleum products.

Other supporters of the Twitter protest include major environmental organisations such as the World Wildlife Fund and the Environmental Justice Foundation, and Richard Pearshouse, head of Crisis and the Environment at Amnesty International.

Their support also comes at a time another Hollywood superstar, Will Smith, is wrapping up production of the second season National Geographic natural history documentary 'One Strange Rock', which mostly focuses on Namibia's unique environment.

Earlier this week, the San community issued a petition opposing the prospecting, claiming that irrevocable damage could be done to the fragile ecosystem they depend on.

ReconAfrica has been licensed to explore for petroleum products on 3,4 million hectares - comprising the entire Okavango sedimentary basins in Namibia and Botswana. This area not only includes numerous areas of international significance, but is also "sacred homeland" for the San.

The petition was also shared with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, which has a 10% stake in the petroleum exploration licence issued to ReconAfrica.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

