Namibia: Man Killed in Panga and Knife Attack

A 23-year-old man was killed in a panga and knife attack - allegedly by a couple - near Ondangwa in the Oshana region on Tuesday night.

Oshana police spokesperson, warrant officer Frieda Shikole, said the incident happened at Oshuunga village.

The suspects - a man and his girlfriend - allegedly argued with the victim at a local shebeen and later attacked him with a panga and kitchen knife.

The male suspect is admitted at Onandjokwe hospital.

He is said to be in a stable condition.

His girlfriend has been arrested and is in police custody.