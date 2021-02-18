Namibia: It's the Demolisher's Time

LUKAS "The Demolisher" Ndafoluma will top the bill at the MTC Salute Boxing Academy's bonanza at the Windhoek Country Club on 27 February.

Dubbed "The Demolisher's time", the bonanza will feature a total of 11 professional fights, including top drawcard Natty Kakololo and upcoming prospects like Benhard Benhard and Alfeus Shilongo.

Ndafoluma, who will take on Simeon Tcheta of Malawi for the vacant WBO Africa middleweight title, said he was ready ready for the fight.

"I thank God for the opportunity to fight for the WBO Africa title; it's been a dream of mine for a long time and now it's finally here. I want to thank the sponsors MTC as well as my management for the trust they have shown in me. I have the best coaching team and sparring partners," he said.

"I'm always ready; it's an honour to fight for the WBO title and my aim is to become the world champion. I don't know much about my opponent, but I don't need to because I'll meet him in the ring," he added.

The 35-year-old Ndafoluma is the more experienced boxer with a record of 18 wins, three defeats and one no contest, while he previously held the WBF intercontinental middleweight title. Over the past two years, however, he lost two out of five fights in Kazakhstan and Russia - the latter a controversial split decision to Apti Ustarkhanov - but since then he has won two fights in Windhoek.

At the age of 24, Tcheta is much younger than Ndafoluma, while he has a decent record of 10 wins, three defeats and one no contest.

Two of those defeats, however, have come in his last five fights against compatriot Chimwemwe Chiotcha and Namibia's Walter Kautondokwa, who knocked him out in the second round two years ago.

In the main supporting bout, Nathanael Kakololo will defend his Africa Boxing Union featherweight title against Tinashe Mwadziwana of Zimbabwe.

Kakololo has the better record with 13 wins, one no contest and only one defeat, while Mwadziwana has a record of 17 wins and 12 defeats.

Kakololo said he was confident of winning the fight.

"I want to thank the man upstairs and MTC Salut Boxing Academy for giving me this opportunity. My opponent's coach already told me that he's dreaming of taking my title, but there's no way that they will take it and on the 24th I'll remain the ABU champion," he said.

"I don't know much about my opponent, but I believe in myself and am confident of victory," he added.

Friedrich Nghiyolwa, an executive member of the MTC Salute Boxing Academy said they expected the bonanza to start at 16h00, although things will be clearer next week.

"We anticipate that the President will make an announcement about the next stage of Covid-19 on 23 February, so we will have another press conference on 24 February to confirm the logistics for the event," he said.

The chairman of MTS Salute Boxing Academy Kriata Kamanya, meanwhile, said his boxers were hungry for action and hoped that they would make the country proud.

The other fights on the undercard are as follows:

Nestor Amukotoh v Andreas Nghinaunye (super lightweight); Jonas Erastus v Thomas Gabriel (flyweight), Alfeus Shilongo v Charles Misanjo (super middleweight), Immanuel Joseph v Salatiel Moses (super flyweight), Benhard Benhard v Ndangi Shapwa (welterweight), Lazarus Namalambo v Frans Naanda (super bantamweight), Phillipus Shaanika v Johannes Morsande (super bantamweight), Mateus Heita v Joseph Abel (super bantamweight) and Shifiona Thomas v Welhem Shili (super bantamweight).