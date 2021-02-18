Namibia: Doctor Recounts Nimt Bosses' Fatal Injuries

NAMIBIAN Institute of Mining and Technology (Nimt) executives Eckhart Mueller and Heimo Hellwig were both shot multiple times in the chest and head, a medical doctor testified in the double murder trial of a former Nimt employee in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Testifying on the third day of former Nimt lecturer Ernst Lichtenstrasser's trial, Dr Augustu Gawab informed judge Christie Liebenberg that Mueller had two gunshot injuries to his head, had been shot three times in the chest, and also had gunshot wounds to his upper right arm, right forearm and a finger on his left hand.

Mueller (72) was the executive director of Nimt. He and Hellwig (60), who was his deputy, were both killed when they were gunned down at the head office of Nimt at Arandis in the Erongo region on the morning of 15 April 2019.

Gawab also testified that Hellwig had been shot once in the head and twice in the chest.

When asked about the sequence in which the gunshot wounds were inflicted on Mueller and Hellwig, Gawab said he was assuming they had been shot in the chest first and then in the head - but added that he was speaking under correction on that aspect.

Lichtenstrasser (59) denied guilt on eight charges, including two counts of murder, when his trial began on Monday.

The prosecution is alleging that he was dissatisfied about a decision of the Nimt management to transfer him from Tsumeb, where he was working at the northern campus of the institute, to the Nimt campus at Keetmanshoop, but that Mueller and Hellwig were adamant about his transfer.

The state is also alleging that Lichtenstrasser drove from Otavi, where he was living, to the Arandis area on the day before Mueller and Hellwig were killed, and on the morning of 15 April 2019 waited for them to arrive at the Nimt head office, where he then shot them with an illegal 9mm pistol before he fled into the desert with his pickup.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lichtenstrasser did not give a plea explanation at the start of his trial, but defence lawyer Albert Titus told the judge he "vehemently denies" that he shot and killed Mueller and Hellwig.

A Nimt employee, Getrud //Naobes, testified on Tuesday that she was at the institute's dining hall on the morning of the shooting when she saw the lights of a car passing by at about 06h28. //Naobes said she accepted that was the car in which Mueller and Hellwig arrived from Swakopmund.

She told the court that at about 06h30 she heard a loud noise, which she likened to a dynamite explosion. Shortly after hearing the bang, a security guard came to ask her if she had also heard the sound, she said. The guard then went to check outside, and on his return told her that Mueller and Hellwig were lying outside in a pool of blood, //Naobes recalled.

She said she also went to the main building of the campus, where she saw Mueller and Hellwig lying in a pool of blood in front of the main entrance. Spent bullet casings were scattered around on the scene, //Naobes said.

Except for the security guard, she did not see any other people at the scene, and also did not see any vehicle or hear the sound of a vehicle, she added.

//Naobes further told the judge the time on her cellphone was 06h35 when she called the police, who arrived at the scene half an hour later.

The trial is continuing.

The state is being represented by deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef.