Namibia: Shiimi Calls Out Opposition On Air Namibia

18 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi says the current stance of opposition parties on Air Namibia's liquidation is contradictory to their previous calls that the national airline should be shut down.

Over the past two days, opposition parliamentarians have been blasting Shiimi and public enterprises minister Leon Jooste for the decision to liquidate the airline without consultation.

Shiimi accused opposition MPs of "political posturing" in the National Assembly yesterday, saying they had for years blasted the government for pumping funds into the financially struggling airline.

"I am disheartened, honourable speaker, in a sense that I see a lot of political posturing. Some of the members have been privately telling us for many, many years that we should close Air Namibia, even recently, but now you want to mislead the Namibian nation," Shiimi said.

The opposition parties said the executive is grossly undermining the legislature by excluding parliament from its discussions on Air Namibia.

The minister said leaders should speak truthfully about their convictions regarding Air Namibia.

"If we really believe in something, we must speak publicly for it."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.