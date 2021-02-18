Namibia: Shiimi Calls Out Opposition On Air Namibia

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi says the current stance of opposition parties on Air Namibia's liquidation is contradictory to their previous calls that the national airline should be shut down.

Over the past two days, opposition parliamentarians have been blasting Shiimi and public enterprises minister Leon Jooste for the decision to liquidate the airline without consultation.

Shiimi accused opposition MPs of "political posturing" in the National Assembly yesterday, saying they had for years blasted the government for pumping funds into the financially struggling airline.

"I am disheartened, honourable speaker, in a sense that I see a lot of political posturing. Some of the members have been privately telling us for many, many years that we should close Air Namibia, even recently, but now you want to mislead the Namibian nation," Shiimi said.

The opposition parties said the executive is grossly undermining the legislature by excluding parliament from its discussions on Air Namibia.

The minister said leaders should speak truthfully about their convictions regarding Air Namibia.

"If we really believe in something, we must speak publicly for it."