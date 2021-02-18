Namibia: Geingos Sues Over Westair 'Lies'

FIRST lady Monica Geingos says accusations of corruption against her husband president Hage Geingob appear to be a sustained campaign to delegitimise his integrity and leadership.

Geingos further said the malicious attacks that also involve her children are a no-go area.

"Harmful and malicious conduct that involves and profoundly impacts our children is where I draw the line as my no-go area," she said in a statement yesterday.

This comes after Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) Ohangwena mobiliser Abed Hishoono allegedly spread defamatory and false allegations about Geingos' involvement in Fly Westair, and mentioned one of her children in the audio recording.

As a result, Geingos is suing Hishoono for defamatory and false allegations.

"I have requested my lawyers to remain on stand-by in this regard as I will vigorously defend and enforce the rights, dignity, and psychological well-being of all my children," she stated.

She said her child's life has been threatened due to the claims that his father is one of the detained Fishrot accused and that he has benefited from "Fishrot" money.

Geingos also said the accusations that her husband is corrupt are meant to taint Geingob's presidency.

"The strategy seems to be set on fabricating and repeating the same lies, hoping that these lies distort the truth. Some of the lies are so outrageous that it is apparent that the objective is not always that the lies are believed; the intent is that the truth is doubted," she added.

NOT DEFENDING JOOSTE

Geingos continued to refute claims that she was in cahoots with public enterprises minister Leon Jooste to undermine Air Namibia for the benefit of their alleged mutual interests in Fly Westair.

"It has become so ridiculous that some state-owned enterprises executives have weaponised this lie to apportion blame on me for the predicament they find themselves in. This madness has to stop," she further said.

Geingos reiterated that on 17 February 2011, Stimulus Investments Limited, where she was managing director at the time, sold its 29% shareholding in Westair.

"It appears that when I seek to rise above the noise and the malice of false accusations, some interpret my silence as guilt or consent for them to make up even more lies. I want my name cleared from false Air Namibia accusations that are crowding out constructive dialogue and accountability on an important national issue," she added.

The allegations made by Hishoono, she said, have been repeated by the Namibian Cabin Crew Union, a few politicians, as well as members of the public.

"These allegations are finding increasing traction and are deeply harmful as there are those, like Mr Hishoono, intent on ensuring the public believes that I am one of these greedy individuals," she said.

The first lady believes that Namibians should stop manufacturing weaponised lies and find constructive engagement.

"We also need to recognise that we make ourselves a part of the problem every time we repeat unverified information and forward anonymous and defamatory social media messages. The complexity of the issues our country faces demands constructive dialogue and critical thinking from all of us," she further said.

HISHOONO RESPONDS

Hishoono confirmed having received the summons yesterday and said he is still consulting his lawyers on the way forward. He said the first lady is suing him for N$350 000 and also demanding an apology.

"I will apologise if it is necessary to do so. Although she cleared everything, there was a connection between her and Fly Westair. For someone with her political connections, it is logical to assume she still has a vested interest in that airline," he said after clarifying that his views are in his personal capacity.

However, he added that the lawsuit by Geingos is to intimidate him for seeking answers. Hishoono reiterated that talk of the first lady having shares in Westair have been going on for a while but she never denied it.

"Now I am being sued for bringing it to the people's attention. She should have been transparent. We will not be intimidated, they will not shut us down. They can even sue us for N$1 million but no amount of money will keep us quiet," he said.