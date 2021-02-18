Egypt Reports 618 New Coronavirus Cases, 49 Fatalities

The Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said Wednesday 17/2/2021 that 618 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 175,677.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 49 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 10,150.

As many as 411 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 136,081 so far, the spokesman said.