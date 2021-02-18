Tunisia: Covid-19 - Death Toll Up in Sfax

18 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Sfax governorate, taking the death toll to 598 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

83 further infections out of 291 conducted screening tests, were also reported in the governorate, according to the latest data provided by the Sfax Local Health Directorate.

As such, the region has so far reported 21,409 infections, including 19,885 recoveries.

16 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care units, 75 in the COVID units and 34 in the region's private health facilities.

