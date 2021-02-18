Somalia: U.S. Advises Citizens to Avoid the Demonstration in Mogadishu

18 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Demonstrations are expected to take place on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Daljirka Dahsoon monument in Mogadishu.

Somalia's opposition presidential candidates have called for protests against President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo" and delay the country's electoral process. Given the risk of violent crime and civil unrest, U.S. citizens should avoid these demonstrations and any demonstration-related activities.

Actions to Take:

Avoid the area.

Monitor local media for updates.

Avoid crowds.

Keep a low profile.

Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

