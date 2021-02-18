Somalia: Govt Bans Public Gatherings Over Spike in Covid-19 Cases

18 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu — The Somali government has banned public gatherings in the country following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

"In the last 24 hours, we have confirmed 127 cases of Covid-19", bringing the total positive cases recorded in the country to 5,500, Health Minister Fawzia Abikar Nur said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Of these, 126 of the cases were found in Banadir region (Mogadishu and surrounding areas) while one case was reported by Hirshabelle State, one of the five Federal Member States.

Fifteen more people died raising the death toll to 172, while the country has recorded a total of 3,750 recoveries.

At the same press briefing, Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe told the media that the ban on public gatherings takes effect the same day, while personnel in public service will mainly work from home.

"Most public servants are instructed not to report to their duty stations, except those performing critical tasks," said Minister Dubbe. "Those whose services are strictly required and report at work must wear face masks."

The minister urged citizens to maintain social distance of 1-2 metre and "refrain from unnecessary travels and visits."

Mr Dubbe said worshippers attending prayers at mosques should also maintain a safe distance, put on their masks and observe a high standards of hygiene to curb spread of the virus.

