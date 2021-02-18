Zimbabwe: Accept Vaccines - WHO

18 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged acceptance of Covid-19 vaccines in Zimbabwe ahead of the country's biggest vaccination programme starting today.

Zimbabwe received a consignment of 200 000 jabs donated by China and 100 000 high risk personnel are set to be inoculated under the first phase.

A person gets two shots to improve immunity against the virus and the country will immunise its first priority lists dominated by the health services.

The next stage will include those at the highest risk of dying if infected, the elderly and those with comorbidities .

"We are very encouraged that Zimbabwe has started a roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines," said WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasasira after handing over Covid-19 supplies donated to Zimbabwe through support from the African Development Bank (AFDB) in Harare yesterday.

"We are aware that vaccines can be a game changer in this response, although we know that even with the vaccines, we will have to continue doing normal preventative measures.

"We really encourage everybody to play their part, we know that there are people at the highest risk of getting infected so there are the ones being prioritised for the first phase and we encourage everybody in that priority group to receive the vaccine," said Dr Gasasira.

Zimbabwe yesterday received a consignment of Covid-19 response material worth over $160 000 from AFDB which included 120 oxygen concentrators, 120 000 Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits and personal protective equipment.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro received the Covid-19 response materials and gave an update on the country's response which is getting a major boost through vaccines.

