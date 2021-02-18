Zimbabwe: Bako Back in Motocross Action

Sports Editor

LIGHT that blue touch paper and stand back -- the 2021 South African National Motocross Championship series explode into action this weekend.

Fireworks will once again be the order of the day when Round One of this year's South African Nationals gets underway at Terra Topia, just outside Johannesburg on Saturday.

Top junior, senior male and female riders from South Africa, Swaziland, Botswana and Zimbabwe will take part in this one-day motorcycling event.

And, among the scores of dirt bikers expected to grace this event, is one of Zimbabwe's top junior motocross riders, Emmanuel Bako.

The 14-year-old will be riding in his brand new KTM 85 2021 bike, which he recently received from his Zimbabwean sponsors, Better Brands Jewellery.

The Herald understands Bako is the only Zimbabwean rider who has entered for this weekend's event.

He will be aiming for the top step on the podium, in the 85cc Class, and wants to give his father and manager, Brighton, who turned 40 yesterday, a perfect birthday present, by winning this class.

"It's good to be back riding again in the South African Nationals and am really pumped up as I would like to give my father and manager, Brighton, a wonderful birthday present by emerging tops in the 85cc Class.

"I'll be mounting a brand new bike, thanks to one of my major sponsors in Zimbabwe, Mr Scott Sakupwanya of Better Brands Jewellery.

"And, there'll be no better way of saying "Thank you" to him by coming out tops in my class on Saturday.

"I'm really determined to win this event," Bako said from Johannesburg yesterday.

For the past month, Bako has been riding, and also doing his school work on line, and will be the rider to beat in the 85cc Class.

So far, it seems that the Cannabis Energy Drink & TRP Distributors South African Motocross series will run in a regular seven round championship around the country following last year's many post-lockdown double headers.

The big questions are who will steal that first holeshot, who will win and who will be crowned 2021's Kings of South African Motocross?

Starting with the big banger 450cc Open MX1 men, all eyes will be on Cathcart, Eastern Province hero Tristan Purdon and his Red Bull KTM after his dominant march to the 2020 title. But rest assured that he will not have it easy.

The 2020 runner-up David Goosen has jumped ship to ride a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and he and that rebranded team are determined to make a big mark this year.

Cape Town Tinswalo Yamaha rider Anthony Reynard ended last season off with some incredible pace and will be a man to watch.

Also keep an eye on Jesse Wright's Out of Africa Monster Energy Yamaha, KZN kid Cameron Durow's Red Bull KTM, Free State rider Johan Vogelesang and Marco de Vrye, who has been super quick in the regionals, in the top class.

Several open riders will also race in quarter-litre MX2 again this year and they include come from behind 2020 champion Anthony Reynard who will want to start off where he left off on his Tinswalo Yamaha.