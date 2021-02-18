Zimbabwe: Cheer for People With Disabilities

Senior Reporter

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is patron of the Angel of Hope Foundation, has put smiles on the faces of persons with disabilities and their families after she availed groceries that will go a long way in cushioning them.

She donated tonnes of maize meal and rice, packs of washing soap and boxes of cooking oil for distribution to persons with different kinds of disabilities across the country.

The grocery hampers will be distributed to persons with mental challenges, persons with epilepsy as well as persons who are blind and deaf, and persons with physical disabilities, including those that use wheelchairs and crutches, among other assistive devices, and persons with other disabilities.

Speaking on Tuesday soon after receiving the donation on behalf of persons with disabilities and their representative organisations, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima who was represented by the National Director of Disability Affairs Dr Christine Peta, commended Amai Mnangagwa's gesture to improve the well-being of persons with disabilities in all the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

The grocery hampers will be distributed through representative organisations of persons with disabilities that include the Epilepsy Support Foundation, the Zimbabwe Albino Association, Zimbabwe National Association of the Deaf, League for the Blind and Homefield Centre which is a residential centre for persons with mental disabilities as well as an old people's home for older persons with mental disabilities.

Dr Peta said: "Amai Mnangagwa's passion and commitment towards enhancing the wellbeing of vulnerable groups including persons with disabilities has long been evident. Indeed, the Angel of Hope Foundation, has become a potent vehicle of her philanthropic work.

"She has taken time and continues to take time to talk to people including people with and without disabilities, at grassroots level in both urban and rural areas, so that she gains an understanding of their needs and concerns and she responds accordingly."

Dr Peta added that the Angel of Hope Foundation is complementing Government efforts with regards to upholding Section 83a of the constitution, which addresses the issue of self-reliance of persons with disabilities.

The First Lady does not only donate food stuffs, but also engages in different programs and projects that seek to empower persons with disabilities with knowledge, skills and financing so that they may be able to start and sustain their own economic projects in the communities they live.