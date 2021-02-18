Zimbabwe: Mujaji Encourages Paralympic Athletes

Senior Sports Reporter

PARALYMPICS gold medallist, Elliot Mujaji, says the area work for the three athletes who qualified for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, begins now.

Albert Sigele, Vimbai Zvinowanda and Pamela Shumba qualified for the Games during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai.

The Paralympic Games are expected to take place from August 24 to September 5.

"What I can say is the athletes have qualified but they now need to work very hard, to work towards going onto the podium.

"The Paralympic Games are one of the biggest event, so it means a lot of preparations, psychologically and physically.

"So, even the coaches, they need to prepare the athletes," said Mujaji.

Mujaji won two gold medals at the Paralympics.

His first gold medal was in 2000, in Sydney, Australia in the 100m event.

He repeated the feat in the same event in Athens, Greece, in 2004.

"I understand it's the first time for them, so the first time is a big challenge," said Mujaji.

"When I went there, I was a bit mature and had experience from having competed with some of the athletes.

"When I went for the first time, of course, I had an opportunity to be given a scholarship to go to Australia.

"So, I had the opportunity to compete with some of the best athletes. I competed with one of their gold medallists, and I beat him before the actual Games, and I was confident that, under any circumstances, I would get a medal.

"To be frank, if you do proper trials and training, let's say if you run 10.9s, and the other athletes are running 10.8s, already you are in the same range and anything can happen.

"By the time we went for the Games, I had seen the times of the other athletes and I could see I was within the range," Mujaji said.

Before going to Dubai, Sigele mentioned Mujaji as his inspiration.

Mujaji said, if he gets invited, he would love to interact with the athletes before they leave.

"Of course, I would love to do that because I did my part and I want some of the athletes to do better than what I did.

"I want them to do much better.

"What I can only say to them is nothing will come on a silver platter, you have to work for it. So they need to work very hard.

"Whoever is going to work with them has to be very strong, as well, a person who can motivate those athletes because training is not just, physical, but mental as well, they have to be prepared so that they are confident."