Zimbabwe: 40 Years On - Zim, Russia Celebrate

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe and Russia today celebrate 40 years of diplomatic ties with the aim of deepening the excellent bilateral relations and establishing new economic interchange.

The two republics have excellent ties which date back to the liberation struggle, and on the economic front, Russian mining companies are already investing through the Great Dyke Investments and the ALROSA group, which have interests in platinum and diamonds.

President Mnangagwa has said the mining sector, together with agriculture, will form the backbone on which Zimbabwe will build Vision 2030, which seeks to transform the country into an upper middle income economy.

In a statement yesterday, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Professor Amon Murwira said February 18, marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Russian Federation.

"The history of the two countries pre-date Zimbabwe's struggle for independence during which the Russian Federation played a pivotal role by providing moral, diplomatic and material support for the struggle that eventually gave birth to a new Zimbabwe in April 1980," read part of the statement.

"May the relationship of the co-operation between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Russian Federation continue to endure well beyond the auspicious celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries."

Yesterday officials from the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and Russian Embassy discussed Russia's vaccine.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana publicised the meeting with a post on Twitter yesterday.

"Today, Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza and I met with His Excellency, Mr Nikolai V. Krasilnikov Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Zimbabwe and Malawi. Sputnik V was discussed among other bilateral Media related issues," read the post.