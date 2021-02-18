Zimbabwe: Harrison Not Ruling Out Return

18 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

MARK HARRISON is still keen on returning to the local football trenches after parting ways with Highlanders last year.

The gaffer, who returned to England, said he was looking for a job.

"I am hopeful of getting back into coaching as soon as possible. I currently have my agent looking worldwide for me," he said.

Asked if he was still interested in local football, where he was in charge of CAPS United and Harare City, before moving to Bosso, Harrison said he would not rule out anything.

He said if an opportunity arose, on the domestic scene, he would consider it. "I have had no contact from anyone in Zimbabwe. (But) I would be more than happy to return to Zimbabwe, if approached," said Harrison.

He began his stint at the Green Machine before he moved to Harare City.

After parting ways with Harare City, in 2019, he moved back to England before he came back to Zimbabwe, joining Bosso, at the beginning of 2020.

