Nigeria: Names of Kagara Kidnap Victims Revealed

The names of those kidnapped by bandits from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, have been revealed.

A statement by Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Niger State, noted that 27 students, three teachers and 12 family members were taken by the bandits.

It listed the kidnapped teachers to include "Hannatu Philip, Lawal Abdullahi and Dodo Fodio. The non-teaching staff are Mohammed Musa and Faiza Mohammed.

"The family members are Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Usah, Khadizat Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah."

According to the statement, the Kagara College students are "Jamilu Isah, Shem Joshua, Abbas Abdullahi, Isah Abdullahi, Ezekeil Danladi, Haliru Shuibu, Mamuda suleman, Danzakar Dauda, Abdulsamad Sanusi and Bashir Abbas.

"Other students include Suleman Lawal, bdullahi Adamu, Habakuk Augustine, Idris Mohammed, Musa Adamu, Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, Abubakar Danjumma, Abdullahi Abubakar, Bashir kamalideen and Mohammed Salisu.

"Yusuf M Kabir, Isah Abdullah Makusidi, Polineous Vicente, Lawal Bello, Mohammed Shehu, Mubarak Sidi and Abdulsamad Nuhu."

It named Benjamin Habila as the name of the student killed by the bandits in the college premises.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has paid a visit to Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, where 27 students and 15 others were abducted by armed bandits.

The Kagara College, established in 1969, presently has a total of 650 students. Read the kidnap story HERE.

