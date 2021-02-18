Nigeria: Lagos Consumes Half of All Animals Produced in Nigeria

Half of all animal produced in Nigeria is consumed in Lagos alone, the state government has said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State disclosed this at the commissioning of the new semi-mechanized abattoir for cows and goats under the Public-Private Partnership in Bariga, made known that Lagos State has about 16 abattoirs out of which eleven are owned by the state government.

This according to him is a clear demonstration of how small SMEs can grow into big ones. He assured of his administration's commitment to agriculture, adding that all the plans for the sector would be implemented.

The Governor while commending the facilitator of the semi-mechanised abattoir, Alhaji Olayiwola Niniola for turning a small butcher's area into a semi-mechanized abattoir; called on more private investors to contribute to the red meat value chain in Lagos State.

He said: "This is a clear example of 'can-do' spirit and I must commend Alhaji Niniola for transforming this place. Looking at the state of how this abattoir was years ago, it was such an unpleasant sight but now, it is looking good."

In addition to commissioned semi-mechanized abattoir, Governor Sanwo-Olu promised that more road construction and other additional infrastructure would be carried out by his administration for development of Bariga and its environs.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), who was at the event, said that the essentials of progressive politics is the improvement of the human conditions, noting that the operations of the new abattoir will provide employment for about 800 persons.

Fashola described Sanwo-Olu, as 'Action Governor', while he commended him for providing an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive and for ensuring that the dream of turning a small butcher area into a semi-mechanized abattoir become a reality.

He said that Lagos State has always produced Action Governors since the days of the first civilian governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande noting that Governor Sanwo-Olu, based on his quest to bring development to the people of Lagos State is another Action Governor.

Fashola, who was a former governor of Lagos State, commended the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration for providing an enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises to thrive. "From Alhaji Jakande's time till today, when a governor of Lagos State gives his word in public, you can take it to the bank and that is why from the time of Alhaji Jakande to this time, they have always been called Action Governor. So, Sanwo-Olu is another Action Governor," he added.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, while stressing the need for more abattoirs in the state to cater for the needs of the people, canvassed for more private investment in the abattoir business.

Commenting on the need for hygienic processing and marketing of meat, the commissioner warned that illegal slaughter slabs will not be allowed in the state.