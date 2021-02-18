Zimbabwe: Starafrica Sales Volumes Jump

18 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Sugar manufacturer, starafricaCorporation Limited, has reported a 65 percent increase in sales volumes in the nine months to December 21, 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the period under review, the group's production returned to normal after the company had a three-week total shut-down in the previous quarter owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, which made the sales volumes growth even more impressive.

In a trading report for the third quarter, the company said sales volumes grew despite a 9,4 percent decrease in production, which it attributed to critical power and water outages as well as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starafrica's key subsidiary Country Choice Foods made significant gains in product development and market growth as sales increased by 24 percent compared to the same period last year.

Production and sales of new products have started to increase significantly, according to the trading report, with products such as peanut butter, honey and pre-mixes well underway in their development and market testing phases.

Management said despite the easing of lockdown restrictions in the operating market, consumer spending remained significantly constrained due to low disposable incomes.

Said group secretary Aldo Musemburi: "The inflationary pressures have put significant pressures on the company from suppliers and customers alike.

"The rising costs of production mainly as a result of increases in plant maintenance costs have not been transferable to customers as pressures rose on the company to reduce prices in the face of threats of imported sugar.

"In order to stay competitive and in the spirit of mutual beneficiation, the company effected a 15 percent decrease in manufacturer and bottler-grade sugar prices in December 2020 for its customers and, in turn, also negotiated some decreases in supplier costs with some of its main suppliers."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.