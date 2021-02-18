Zimbabwe: U.S.$2,7 Million Heist - Bail for Two More Suspects Raises Eyebrows

Two more suspects allegedly involved in the US$2,7 million ZB Bank cash-in-transit heist last month were granted bail by the High Court yesterday after Tatenda Gadzikwa, who is the mastermind of the heist was released last week.

Although the judge, in granting bail, said he found nothing amiss with the application, the general sentiment in police circles is that freeing the suspects will jeopardise ongoing investigations to arrest other suspects who are still on the run

Tozivepi Chirara and Terrence Matimba are two of the more than 10 people arrested in connection with the armed robbery most of whom are now on bail. The two were granted $50 000 bail.

Prosecutors Mr Washington Munyoro and Richard Chikosha had opposed bail, but Justice Webster Chinamora did not find any compelling reasons warranting the denial of bail.

The judge also considered that most of the suspects in the matter have since been granted bail with last week the same judge granting bail to Tatenda Gadzikwa suspected of being the ring leader in the staged robbery.

"I have looked at the record for Tatenda Gadzikwa, whom I granted bail on 12 February 2021" said Justice Chinamora.

"I have not seen anything that sets apart the applicant in that case to the applicants before me to justify a different and adverse treatment.

"In the circumstances, on the principle of parity of treatment, I will grant bail to the applicants on similar terms. They shall pay bail in the sum of $50 000 and report three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at CID Homicide Harare."

Chirara and Matimba were arrested along with Gerald Rutizirira (35), Kelvin Musakwa (25), Tendai Zuze (35), Neverson Mwamuka (35), Trymore Chapfika and Charles Chirara in connection with the robbery.

Over US$456 000 has so far been recovered from the US$2,7 million that was stolen from the security company that was transporting the cash to Chinhoyi last month, along with cars that had been bought by the suspects.

Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter, and have appeared in court. The money was en-route for distribution to ZB Bank branches in Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Gwanda, Zvishavane and Bulawayo. Mr Tawanda Takaendesa represented the two suspects.

