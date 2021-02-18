Zimbabwe: Zim On Growth Path - President

Political Editor

DESPITE the devastating effects of Covid-19, the country is poised for economic growth this year and Zimbabweans must march-on together in peace towards prosperity, President Mnangagwa said.

Addressing the 348th ordinary session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, the first this year, the President said the country should draw inspiration from its heroic past of dislodging the racist Rhodesian regime.

A successful agriculture season and increased capacity utilisation in the mining and manufacturing sector are set to drive economic growth towards Vision 2030 through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which is premised on the adoption and swift implementation of bold strategies, policies and programmes aimed at achieving economic transformation by 2030,

"The diverse and often painful experience at the front during the protracted war for liberation of our great country never reversed or discouraged the resolve, the sons and daughters of the soil had to continue the fight to bring about a new, liberated, sovereign and independent Zimbabwe.

"Likewise, at this juncture of these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we must fight on. We have an obligation for the sake of present and future generations to complete the course to bring about more prosperity to Zimbabwe as envisaged in our National Vision 2030 and its subsidiary policy the National Development Strategy-1," the President said after observing a minute of silence in memory of lives lost to the global plague.

This year, the economy is expected to grow by 7.4 percent driven by strong recovery in agriculture, mining, electricity, construction, transport and communication as well as finance and insurance.

"I am pleased that, in spite of the Covid-19 induced constraints, our country is poised for economic growth and increased capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector premised on the buoyant agriculture and mining sectors. The year's bumper harvest will also go a long way towards spurring production and productivity in the agriculture related value chains.

"Equally, the good inflows into our dams will propel the rapid implementation of our National Accelerated Irrigation Development Programme. Farmers and stakeholders in the agriculture sector are encouraged to start planning for the winter season in earnest as we consolidate the imminent gains of our current agriculture season.

"We are progressing from strength to strength, building on our successes since the advent of the Second Republic and the resounding victory in the 2018 harmonised general elections".

Driving from present achievements, the governing party is also aiming to achieve gains that will impact positively on the people before the next elections.

"An increasing number of people across the socio-economic and political divide are acknowledging the apparent good policies and interventions by our party and Government. Many have begun to see that Zanu PF policies in the Second Republic are sustainable and in the interest of the long-term good of all citizens. We are about action, economy, economy and not politicking to merely win votes," he said.

The Second Republic has entrenched the rule of law and constitutionalism, prioritised service delivery and brought economic reforms that have seen the country's economy steadily rising, policies that are key in achieving Vision 2030.

"We are demonstrating daily that our party is the party of the future and a people's party, which is committed to achieving prosperity of our people and a better quality for all through a consistent culture of hard honest work, transparency, accountability and stronger national institutions.

"As a result, more people are joining the party on their own accord. The party machinery must always be ready to welcome them into the structures as well as to conscientise them about the party constitution, ethos, values and traditions."

The President called upon the party leadership to be disciplined to ensure Zanu PF programmes and activities are aligned to the aspirations of the NDS-1.

"The implementation of people centred programmes must be seamless with both Government and party playing complementary roles," he said.

Such a set-up, the President added, would ensure the party delivers the critical pillars outlined in the NDS-1, that include economic growth, stability, food and nutrition security, human capital development environmental protection and climate resilience, housing delivery, health and social infrastructure.

"I implore the party leadership to continue providing strategic leadership to the wings and structures of the party to achieve a thunderous victory in 2023 as well as realise Vision 2030. I therefore expect all Politburo heads of departments to refocus all departmental plans to complement the objectives of NDS-1."

The party's provinces and district coordinating committee structures across the country are expected to lead the implementation of the programmes.

The President said 2021 must be a year of marked production and productivity across all sectors.

"Brick upon brick, stone upon stone, we are surely building our great country. In unity, peace, love and harmony nothing is impossible," the President said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa saluted China for its gift of 200 000 vaccines that will see the first phase of vaccinations in the country starting today free of charge on a voluntary basis.