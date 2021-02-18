Tanzania: Kili Marathon Race Number Collection Set for Mlimani City

17 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The Kilimanjaro Marathon 2021 is finally here as the organizers have announced the race number collection point and dates for Dar es Salaam.

A statement issued by organisers said the exercise will be conducted at Mlimani City parking area on Saturday February 20, and Sunday February 21, from 12pm to 6pm.

"We are calling on all participants for the 42 km, Tigo 21km Half Marathon and Grand Malt 5km-Fun Run who indicated that they will collect their race numbers in Dar es Salaam to turn up on those two days to collect their race numbers ready for the event scheduled for February 28, in Moshi," reads the statement.

According to the organizers, the participants are required to carry their identification cards or passport and the confirmation messages they received upon payment and those collecting for corporate groups will be required to carry with them copies of their IDs and will be served at the groups' desk.

"We are appealing to those collecting the numbers to adhere to the timings and note that the exercise will take only two days in Dar es Salaam then shift to Arusha on February 23rd and 24th at the Kibo Palace Hotel and later Moshi on February 25, 26 and 27 at Keys Hotel," adds the statement.

Meanwhile, the organizers also noted that all preparations are set and that they are working closely with the government and other i stakeholders like Athletics Tanzania to ensure everything runs smooth before, during and after the event.

They indicated that registration for the 42km race and 5km Fun Run is still on and entries will be sold on cash basis at the race number collection points but registration for 21km has been closed.

"We will put in place many hand washing points, we will have sanitizers and also issue face masks to participants during race number collection to be worn when they gather before the race starts at the Moshi University of Cooperatives (MuCO) stadium after the races," said the statement.

This year's event is sponsored by Kilimanjaro Premium Lager-42km, Tigo - 21km Half Marathon, Grand Malt-5km, water table sponsors- Unilever Tanzania, Simba Cement, TPC Sugar, Kilimanjaro International Leather Company Limited, Kibo Palace Hotel and official suppliers include Garda World Security, Keys Hotel and CMC Automobile.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.