Zimbabwe: Late Zimbabwean Dancehall Singer Soul Jah Love Declared Liberation Hero

18 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Award winning Zimdancehall musician Soul Jah Love (Soul Muzavazi Musaka) has been declared a liberation hero.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu announced the latest development.

Soul Jah Love who died on Tuesday at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare after a short illness. He will be buried on Saturday at Warren Hills at 11am. His body will lie in state in at his home in Msasa Park tomorrow.

In a statement Dr Mpofu said, "His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred a Liberation Hero status to the late Cde Soul Muzavazi Musaka who passed away on February 16 at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital.

"The family can be contacted through our Harare Provincial office. I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family. He is from Harare Province," read the statement.

The conferment of the liberation hero status, has over the years changed in form and context.

It is no longer limited to those who played in the liberation war only, but those who actively advocated for the emancipation and liberation of people in post-independence Zimbabwe are now being accorded the same honour.

