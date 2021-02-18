Tanzania: Hamisa Mobetto Continues to Be Questioned By Police

17 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Model Hamisa Mobetto, was for the second day questioned by the Police Force following leaked video of Paula daughter of actress Kajala Masanja with Bongo Flava artist Rayvanny.

Speaking on Wednesday February 17, Hamisa's lawyer, Elia Rioba, said she returned to the Osterbay Police Station today for interrogation after spending the whole of yesterday there before she was released on bail.

"Yesterday we responded to the call by the Police, and she was interrogated but we could not exhaust on both sides of the complainant and the respondent who is Hamisa. Therefore they were required to back again and after that other steps will follow," said Rioba

Concerning the ultimatum that Hamissa had given Kajala Masanja to apologise in 12 hours, he said they are deliberating on what course of action to take but in the meantime they had heeded the summon from the police

Images showed Kajala and her new found love Hermonize entering the gates of Oysterbay Police Station, the two were walking a couple of steps behind Diamond Platnumz's manager Sallam Sharif.

The interrogations went on till late in the night.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.