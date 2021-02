Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi has died, State House has announced

According to a statement released by State House's Director of Presidential Communication Gerson Msigwa, Ambassador John Kijazi died today February 17, at 9pm at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma where he was receiving treatment.

The statement did not mention the cause of of Mr Kijazi's death.

"Information about burial arrangements of Mr Kijazi will be released later," reads the statement.