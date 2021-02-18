Nigeria: Protect Schools From Terrorists, Bandits, IPAC Tells Govt

18 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The lnter-Party Advisory Council on Wednesday said appropriate security steps should be taken to protect the nation's schools and students from terrorists, insurgents and bandits.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, condemned the Wednesday's abduction of students of Government Science College Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

He said security agencies should fish out the kidnappers and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, said: "Council demands the release of these students to continue their studies as future leaders of the nation. Education is the bedrock of national development, to kidnap and subject these students to inhuman treatment is an assault on our national psyche and security."

He said: "It creates a sense of failure of the government's primary responsibility of guaranteeing the security of lives and property of Nigerians. The police and other security agencies must wake up to their responsibility of protecting our children in their schools."

