Nigeria: Kebbi Records 173 Fire Incidents, 1 Death in 2020 - Official

17 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Kebbi Fire Service said on Tuesday that it recorded 173 fire incidents that resulted in one death in 2020.

Alhaji Yahaya Zazzagawa, the service's director, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi that the fire incidents took place between January and December.

"From January to December in 2020, we recorded 173 fire incidents and one death, and one person was rescued in the process," he said.

Zazzagawa attributed the reduction in the number of deaths recorded to enlightenment campaigns embarked upon by the department in 2019.

"Though we recorded 173 fire incidents higher than the 153 recorded in 2019, the death recorded reduced from 11 in 2019 to only one in 2020, due to the enlightenment campaigns," he said.

"Property worth more than N240 million were lost to the fire, and property worth N450 million were also saved during the fire incidents," he said.

The director blamed the fire incidents on the mismanagement of electrical appliances, electricity surge, improper use of inflammable items and engagement of unqualified electricians.

Zazzagawa advised smokers to always ensure that cigarette butts were properly disposed, especially when in the grassy areas during the harmattan.

According to him, the fire service needs to have more functional vehicles, to enable its men respond quickly to fire incidents in the state.

"The fire department is managing only two rickety trucks.

"Recently, the Federal Fire Service provided one modern fire fighting vehicle, to facilitate the effort in combatting fire incidents in the state." (NAN)

