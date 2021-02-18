Nigeria: Nidcom Petitioned Over Killing of 40-Year-Old Nigerian in Johannesburg

A petition has been sent to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) by a family of a 40-year-old Abudu Adedayo Temitope, who was killed by a yet-to-be-identified assailant in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the petition signed by a brother to the deceased, Mr. Abudu Olatunde Mustapha, he implored the commission to investigate the killing of his brother, Adedayo, and bring the culprits to justice.

He narrated that his brother, who lived in Delvers Street, Central Johannesburg, South Africa, was gunned down on January 5, 2021, by unknown gunmen "for no just cause."

Mustapha said his brother, who was assassinated in cold blood by an unknown gunman, was rushed to Hilbrow Community Health Centre by some eyewitnesses where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased, a 40-year-old native of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, is survived by a wife and three children, as well as five siblings, who are all based in Nigeria.

The petitioner, Mustapha, claimed that Adedayo was a law-abiding citizen who was going about his lawful business in South Africa, and had no criminal records both in South Africa and Nigeria.