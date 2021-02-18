Nigeria: Nidcom Petitioned Over Killing of 40-Year-Old Nigerian in Johannesburg

18 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

A petition has been sent to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) by a family of a 40-year-old Abudu Adedayo Temitope, who was killed by a yet-to-be-identified assailant in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the petition signed by a brother to the deceased, Mr. Abudu Olatunde Mustapha, he implored the commission to investigate the killing of his brother, Adedayo, and bring the culprits to justice.

He narrated that his brother, who lived in Delvers Street, Central Johannesburg, South Africa, was gunned down on January 5, 2021, by unknown gunmen "for no just cause."

Mustapha said his brother, who was assassinated in cold blood by an unknown gunman, was rushed to Hilbrow Community Health Centre by some eyewitnesses where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased, a 40-year-old native of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, is survived by a wife and three children, as well as five siblings, who are all based in Nigeria.

The petitioner, Mustapha, claimed that Adedayo was a law-abiding citizen who was going about his lawful business in South Africa, and had no criminal records both in South Africa and Nigeria.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.