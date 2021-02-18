Africa: Ghana - Morocco - Group C Leaders Clash in Nouadhibou

18 February 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Securing a place in the quarter finals with a game to spare is what Ghana and Morocco will be hoping for when the Group C leaders meet on Friday in Nouadhibou.

The West Africans top the group with a handsome goal difference after beating Tanzania 4-0 in Matchday 1 of the Total Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

Karim Zito's side looked very confident against Tanzania and their four goals will boost their morals heading into the Morocco match.

16-year old Abdul Fatawu scored a sensational strike, a brace from Percious and Joselpho Barnes' goal sent Ghana to the summit of the group.

The UNAF champions beat the Gambia courtesy of a first half El Mehdi Moubarik penalty.

They'll face the only African side to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The winner will secure a place in the last eight of the tournament.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.