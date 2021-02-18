Africa: Ghana - Morocco - Group C Leaders Clash in Nouadhibou

Securing a place in the quarter finals with a game to spare is what Ghana and Morocco will be hoping for when the Group C leaders meet on Friday in Nouadhibou.

The West Africans top the group with a handsome goal difference after beating Tanzania 4-0 in Matchday 1 of the Total Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

Karim Zito's side looked very confident against Tanzania and their four goals will boost their morals heading into the Morocco match.

16-year old Abdul Fatawu scored a sensational strike, a brace from Percious and Joselpho Barnes' goal sent Ghana to the summit of the group.

The UNAF champions beat the Gambia courtesy of a first half El Mehdi Moubarik penalty.

They'll face the only African side to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The winner will secure a place in the last eight of the tournament.